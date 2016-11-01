PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tesco faces 100 mln stg civil lawsuit over profit misstatement on.ft.com/2e6ZefT

Clara Furse set to chair HSBC's hived-off UK unit on.ft.com/2e70Shk

General Electric to combine oil and gas unit with Baker Hughes on.ft.com/2e74yQg

Mark Carney to stay as Bank of England governor until 2019 on.ft.com/2e72qrQ

Overview

Tesco Plc is facing a 100 million pound civil lawsuit brought by more than 125 institutional funds over alleged breaches of the Financial Services and Markets Act in relation to its overstatement of earnings.

HSBC holdings Plc has approached Clara Furse, a member of Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee to chair the company's UK business.

General Electric Co said it would merge its oil and gas division with Baker Hughes Inc and pay $7.4 billion to take a controlling stake in the enlarged company.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will extend his period in the job to June 2019, declining to serve a full eight-year term.