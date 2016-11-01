PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Tesco faces 100 mln stg civil lawsuit over profit
misstatement on.ft.com/2e6ZefT
Clara Furse set to chair HSBC's hived-off UK unit on.ft.com/2e70Shk
General Electric to combine oil and gas unit with Baker
Hughes on.ft.com/2e74yQg
Mark Carney to stay as Bank of England governor until 2019 on.ft.com/2e72qrQ
Overview
Tesco Plc is facing a 100 million pound civil
lawsuit brought by more than 125 institutional funds over
alleged breaches of the Financial Services and Markets Act in
relation to its overstatement of earnings.
HSBC holdings Plc has approached Clara Furse, a
member of Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee to chair
the company's UK business.
General Electric Co said it would merge its oil and
gas division with Baker Hughes Inc and pay $7.4 billion
to take a controlling stake in the enlarged company.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will extend his period
in the job to June 2019, declining to serve a full eight-year
term.