PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2

Nov 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Evergrande in talks to buy UK housebuilder Cala on.ft.com/2ebAWBa
EasyJet heads off strike threat over pilot fatigue on.ft.com/2ebGbB4
ICE to appeal UK antitrust ruling on Trayport acquisition on.ft.com/2ebFrM6
Valeant in talks to sell Salix to Takeda for $10 bln on.ft.com/2ebH2BM
Overview
China-based property developer, China Evergrande Group
is in talks to buy UK housebuilder Cala Homes.
EasyJet Plc averted a potential strike by pilots
after they accepted a fresh offer from the European airline to
resolve a dispute over fatigue.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc will appeal a UK
antitrust ruling that its purchase of London-based Trayport hurt
competition.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is in advanced talks
with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to buy
Salix Pharmaceuticals for about $10 billion.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)