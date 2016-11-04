PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bank of England raises inflation forecasts on.ft.com/2fJpvWB
Air France plans low-cost flying unit for long-haul routes on.ft.com/2fJmmGw
New Adidas chief to revamp Reebok brand on.ft.com/2fJoZI8
Deutsche Bank's sale of stake in Hua Xia wins approval on.ft.com/2fJokXn
Overview
The Bank of England forecast the biggest sustained overshoot of inflation since it gained independence to set interest rates in 1997.
Air France KLM SA will create a low-cost, long-haul flying unit within Air France, that will operate 10 percent of long-haul routes.
Adidas AG's new chief executive unveiled plans to overhaul its Reebok brand as the sportswear group's growth slowed in the third quarter.
Deutsche Bank AG received regulatory approval for the sale of its stake in Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.