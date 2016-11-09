PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9

Nov 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
M&S retreats from overseas markets in store shake-up on.ft.com/2fBqgi5
Tesla buys German engineer for European expansion on.ft.com/2fBoQUT
Panama Papers yield leads for UK task force, says Hammond on.ft.com/2fBp6D9
Tesco Bank repays 2.5 mln stg to customers hit by cyber
attack on.ft.com/2fBpu4z
Overview
Marks and Spencer Group Plc announced a store
closure programme affecting one in 10 of its clothing stores in
the UK and many overseas, in an effort to effect a turnaround in
operations.
Tesla Motors Inc said it would buy German-based
Grohmann Engineering in a bid to expand into Europe as it tries
to scale up manufacturing for its mass-market Model 3 car.
More than 30 individuals and companies are under
investigation for tax fraud and financial crime linked to
revelations made in the Panama Papers, chancellor Philip Hammond
said.
Tesco Bank, owned by retailer Tesco Plc said it
would repay 2.5 million euros to the 9,000 customers who had
money stolen in one of UK's biggest cyber heists over the
weekend.
