PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 11

A court in Russia has upheld a decision to ban the professionals' social networking site LinkedIn, in a sign that Moscow intends to tighten the screws on how foreign internet companies operate.

Rubik's Cube has lost a decade-long legal battle after the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the shape of the distinctive, multicoloured toy did not qualify for trademark protection, opening the way for copycat imitations.

ITV Plc issued a gloomy forecast for the final quarter of 2016, predicting a 7 percent fall in advertising revenues on the back of a 4 percent drop in the three months to the end of September.

The chief executive of challenger bank Aldermore has said that its board will discuss paying its debut dividend next year after the specialist UK mortgage and small business lender generated capital organically for the first time.