PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 11

Headlines
LinkedIn faces Russia ban over user data on.ft.com/2eOl8bn
Rubik's Cube loses EU trademark battle on.ft.com/2eOixhm
ITV's focus on content put to test as advertising slows on.ft.com/2eOldvH
Aldermore signals likely dividend debut in 2017 on.ft.com/2eOndUF
Overview
A court in Russia has upheld a decision to ban the
professionals' social networking site LinkedIn, in a
sign that Moscow intends to tighten the screws on how foreign
internet companies operate.
Rubik's Cube has lost a decade-long legal battle after the
European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the shape of
the distinctive, multicoloured toy did not qualify for trademark
protection, opening the way for copycat imitations.
ITV Plc issued a gloomy forecast for the final
quarter of 2016, predicting a 7 percent fall in advertising
revenues on the back of a 4 percent drop in the three months to
the end of September.
The chief executive of challenger bank Aldermore has said
that its board will discuss paying its debut dividend next year
after the specialist UK mortgage and small business lender
generated capital organically for the first time.
