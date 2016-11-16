PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 16

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Snapchat files for IPO with securities regulator on.ft.com/2fU3u3j
Ron Dennis ousted as head of F1 owner McLaren on.ft.com/2fU9cCt
Google to double London headcount in search for talent on.ft.com/2fU5vwI
Vodafone takes 6.3 bln euros hit on Indian business on.ft.com/2fU5zws
Snap, owner of messaging app Snapchat, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in what is expected to be one of the largest technology listings in recent years, according to people close to the company.
Ron Dennis was removed as chairman and chief executive of McLaren after falling out with fellow shareholders over the direction of the Formula One technology group.
Alphabet Inc's Google announced plans for a new building in the King's Cross area of London and almost double its headcount in the city over the next few years.
Mobile telecoms group Vodafone is counting the cost of its Indian foray after it booked an impairment charge of 6.3 billion euros against its local operations to reflect the business it has lost to aggressive new rival Reliance Jio.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.