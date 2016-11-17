PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Saudi Arabia set to reveal depth of oil reserves on.ft.com/2fXq1MD

Rakuten ups its brand game with 220 mln euros Barcelona sponsorship on.ft.com/2fXtif1

Davies says Rio Tinto lacks grounds for termination on.ft.com/2fXuM8W

Rolls-Royce braced for tough times at marine and industrial units on.ft.com/2fXrDGt

Overview

Saudi Arabia is set to disclose how much crude lies beneath the desert kingdom's sands as it prepares to sell shares in Saudi Aramco.

Japanese internet retailer Rakuten Inc signed a new four-year deal with Barcelona worth at least 220 million euros ($235.40 million), sealing one of the world's largest football shirt sponsorships.

Rio Tinto Plc's former head of energy and mineral division Alan Davies said he "has been left with no option but to take the strongest possible legal action in response" to his dismissal.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc warned there were challenging conditions ahead for its marine and industrial engine businesses. However, the company said it was on track to meet profit expectations for this year. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)