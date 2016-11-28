PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

Nov 28 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Lufthansa pilots to resume strike after pay talks break down
Barclays to combine banking and investment services
Electrolux gives 'Uber for laundry' idea a spin
Santander set for U-turn over ringfencing plans on Brexit
Overview
German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at
Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after
fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle
their long-running pay dispute.
Barclays Plc will combine its banking and
investment services in an overhaul of its 30-year-old
stockbroking operation. The bank said existing Barclays
Stockbrokers customers would be transferred across to the
Barclays Direct Investing site next year, ending three decades
of the Stockbrokers brand.
Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux AB is
testing the concept of "Uber for laundry" in which customers
would use their own washing machines to wash other people's
clothes.
Spanish bank Banco Santander SA to abandon plans to
split its UK operations in two to comply with ringfencing rules
as it seeks greater flexibility to shift operations out of
Britain if needed because to Brexit.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)