PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 30

Headlines
Co-Operative Energy to pick up all GB Energy customers
Praxair moves to re-open talks over $60 bln Linde deal
Sky keeps mobile service separate as it shuns bundling
Ofcom pushes for legal split of BT and Openreach
Nissan, BMW and Porsche face South Korea sales ban
Overview
Co-operative Energy has been chosen to supply customers of
bankrupt GB Energy, British energy regulator Ofgem said. Ofgem
said the company will honour all outstanding credit balances for
present and past customers.
German industrial gases group Linde has received a
fresh approach from U.S. rival Praxair for a merger of
equals and its executive board is reviewing the proposal. The
two parties abandoned talks in September to create a $60
billion-plus market leader after failing to agree on where
important functions would be located and who would occupy key
positions.
Sky Plc said it would enter the UK mobile market
with a SIM-only deal that allows data allowances to roll over
each month, and offers free calls to the 11 million British
households that take its TV services. It was "time to shake up"
the mobile market, particularly in data, where many customers
paid for more than they used because they were worried about
exceeding their allowance, the pay-TV group said on Tuesday.
Britain's telecoms regulator will go to the European
Commission to try to force BT Group Plc to legally
separate Openreach, the division that supplies broadband to
millions of homes and businesses, in a major reform aimed at
spurring investment in the country's ageing network.
South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to disallow sales of
two Nissan Motor Co Ltd, one BMW AG and three
Porsche AG car models after finding errors in
certification documents for the car makers' imported models.
