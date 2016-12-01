PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 1

Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Bpost sweetens bid in final offer for Dutch rival PostNL
Valeant's talks to sell Salix unit for $10 bln break down
Blackstone to pursue IPO route for home leasing unit
Overview
Belgian postal company Bpost SA said it made a
final offer for Dutch rival PostNL NV, sweetening the
cash component of the bid by 0.376 euro to 3.201 euros per
share, valuing the bid at about 2.54 billion euros in cash and
stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's negotiations to
acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price
disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Invitation Homes LP, the U.S. rental homes manager owned by
private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, has
confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could
come as soon as January and raise as much as $1.5 billion,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
