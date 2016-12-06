PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Hammond and Davis promise City 'smooth and orderly' Brexit

Network Rail faces loss of power to train operators

Eurozone and IMF splits remain over Greece rescue

Liam Fox opens talks with WTO over terms of membership

Social media groups join to counter extremist content online

Britain's government is listening closely to the financial services sector's Brexit concerns, said finance minister Philip Hammond and the minister in charge of the process for the country's exit from the European Union, David Davis.

British Transport Minister Chris Grayling will say in a speech on Tuesday that he wants Network Rail to share responsibility for running railway tracks with other operators.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday on some debt relief for Greece, but were divided on reforms it must undertake to reach fiscal targets, leaving it unclear if the International Monetary Fund will join the Greek bailout programme.

Britain is beginning to prepare its new World Trade Organisation membership terms ahead of its exit from the European Union and will seek to closely replicate the existing EU ones, Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Monday.

Web giants YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft will step up efforts to remove extremist content from their websites by creating a common database.

