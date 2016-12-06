PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 6

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Hammond and Davis promise City 'smooth and orderly' Brexit
Network Rail faces loss of power to train operators
Eurozone and IMF splits remain over Greece rescue
Liam Fox opens talks with WTO over terms of membership
Social media groups join to counter extremist content online
Overview
Britain's government is listening closely to the financial services sector's Brexit concerns, said finance minister Philip Hammond and the minister in charge of the process for the country's exit from the European Union, David Davis.
British Transport Minister Chris Grayling will say in a speech on Tuesday that he wants Network Rail to share responsibility for running railway tracks with other operators.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday on some debt relief for Greece, but were divided on reforms it must undertake to reach fiscal targets, leaving it unclear if the International Monetary Fund will join the Greek bailout programme.
Britain is beginning to prepare its new World Trade Organisation membership terms ahead of its exit from the European Union and will seek to closely replicate the existing EU ones, Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Monday.
Web giants YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft will step up efforts to remove extremist content from their websites by creating a common database.
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.