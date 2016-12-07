PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Civil servants move east to Canary Wharf
Unite boss McCluskey resigns, will stand for re-election
Grayling downplays fears over rail shake-up disruption
Trump touts SoftBank pledge to invest $50 bln in U.S.
UK government to lay out Brexit plans to parliament
Overview
Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it has agreed to lease
office space in London's Canary Wharf district to the British
government in an effort to save about 35 million pounds ($45
million) annually.
Len McCluskey, head of Unite, the country's biggest union
and Labour's largest financial backer is stepping down a year
earlier than expected and will seek re-election.
Britain is to overhaul the running of its rail network to
give service operators a role in managing the tracks their
trains use to try to improve reliability, British Transport
Minister Chris Grayling said on Tuesday.
The head of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which in
October set up a $100 billion fund for technology investments,
said on Tuesday he would invest $50 billion in U.S. businesses,
a move President-elect Donald Trump claimed was a direct result
of his election win.
The British government has accepted the opposition Labour
Party's call for it to set out its plan for leaving the European
Union before formal talks begin, but has asked parliament to
respect its Brexit timetable.
($1 = 0.7839 pounds)
