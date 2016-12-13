PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* IMF denies it is trying to force more austerity in Greece
on.ft.com/2gAoWiP
* The EU and the U.S. impose sanctions on DRC officials on.ft.com/2gAzuys
* Redstone family calls off Viacom-CBS merger talks on.ft.com/2gACOtb
* Prudential suspends insurance sales through Wells Fargo
branches on.ft.com/2gAzzlw
Overview
- Senior International Monetary Fund officials rejected
claims that the organisation is seeking to impose more austerity
on Greece. Director of the IMF's European department Poul
Thomsen and the fund's Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld said in
a blog post that their main worries are that Greece is pursuing
policies that are "unfriendly to growth" and that country's debt
is "highly unsustainable."
- The European Union and the United States have imposed
sanctions on senior Congolese security and intelligence
officials following a violent suppression of anti-government
protests in September in which dozens of people died. EU
diplomats said the move is also meant to act as a deterrent
ahead of big demonstrations planned for Monday next week against
President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down despite his
second and final term ending that day.
- Sumner Redstone and daughter Shari scrapped Viacom-CBS
merger plans amid disagreements about the valuation and
management of both media companies. The companies were unable to
agree on a valuation for Viacom, owner of Paramount
Pictures and MTV.
- Prudential Financial said it would reimburse any customers
concerned they were charged for policies they did not ask for as
it reviews how Wells Fargo had sold the coverage.
Prudential's move came after three of its former employees
alleged in a lawsuit that low-income Wells customers, mainly
with Hispanic surnames, had been signed up for policies without
their consent.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)