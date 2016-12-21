PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 21

Dec 21 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Baggage handlers' Christmas strike called off on.ft.com/2ha7Vwd
* Linde and Praxair unveil tentative $65 bln merger on.ft.com/2ha1rxs
* French banks to sue ECB over capital requirements on.ft.com/2ha3lht
* Volkswagen reaches U.S. deal over 3-litre vehicles on.ft.com/2hab4fr
Overview
- A baggage handler strike which threatened to disrupt
Christmas travellers to and from the U.K. was called off, with
the leader of the union concerned rejecting allegations that the
series of recent strikes has been coordinated to damage the
government.
- Germany's Linde and U.S. rival Praxair
unveiled preliminary terms of a long-delayed and much
scrutinised $65 billion merger that would create the world's
largest supplier of industrial gas. Agreement comes after deal
talks collapsed in September in the face of dissent from Linde's
workers and from its finance director.
- Lawsuits have been brought by BNP Paribas,
Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Crédit
Mutuel, BPCE and La Banque Postale over the past month against
the European Central Bank in an attempt to get an exemption from
holding capital against certain state-backed deposits.
- U.S. regulators and Volkswagen reached a deal
to get 80,000 3.0-litre cars equipped with emission-cheating
software off the roads. The German carmaker agreed to buy back
up to 20,000 units while it offered a recall on the rest to fix
them.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)