PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

Headlines
* 'Queen of Quangos' emerges as BBC chair contender on.ft.com/2ht3oRB
* Federal Reserve hits Spanish bank BBVA with $27 mln
penalty on.ft.com/2ht8EEJ
* Apple-Nokia legal battle reignites patent wars on.ft.com/2ht629X
* Superfast broadband to reach 600,000 more rural homes on.ft.com/2hteuGk
Overview
- Deirdre Hutton emerged as a contender to become the next
BBC chair. She is on a final shortlist of three to head the
board of directors for BBC. The two other candidates are David
Clementi and John Makinson.
- Federal Reserve assessed a civil monetary penalty of $27
million on Bilbao-based BBVA and its subsidiary in New
York BBVS Securities after it found that the non-bank unit had
exceeded limits on activities previously imposed by the Fed's
board.
- Apple accused two companies associated with Nokia
of conspiring with the Finnish company to "extract
and extort exorbitant revenues unfairly and anticompetitively".
Nokia hit back at Apple on Wednesday saying that it had filed
legal challenges of its own in the US and Germany.
- The UK government is seeking to connect an extra 600,000
homes in rural areas to superfast broadband, after BT
released almost 300 million pounds into a scheme designed to
address the gap between speeds available in the countryside and
in cities.
