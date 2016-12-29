PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former Bundesbank president Hans Tietmeyer dies

Bid battle heats up for UK equipment group Lavendon

Boohoo.com offers $20 mln to snap up Nasty Gal

Lloyds to set up European arm if UK loses access to single market

Overview

Former Bundesbank president and one of the architects of the European single currency, Hans Tietmeyer, died at the age of 85. President of the Bundesbank from 1993 to 1999, Tietmeyer had a critical role in preparations for European monetary union and the establishment of the European Central Bank.

European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS raised its offer for Britain's Lavendon Group Plc on Wednesday to 442 million pounds ($540.57 million), or 260 pence per Lavendon share.

British online clothes retailer Boohoo.com Plc said it would buy certain intellectual property assets from Nasty Gal Inc, a U.S.-based retailer that filed for bankruptcy last month, for $20 million.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to set up a subsidiary in Germany or the Netherlands if the UK leaves EU without retaining access to its single market, according to two people familiar with the matter.

