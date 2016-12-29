PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Former Bundesbank president Hans Tietmeyer dies
on.ft.com/2ifzfpW
Bid battle heats up for UK equipment group Lavendon
on.ft.com/2hpYDr7
Boohoo.com offers $20 mln to snap up Nasty Gal
on.ft.com/2hxzsrz
Lloyds to set up European arm if UK loses access to single
market
on.ft.com/2ij71x1
Overview
Former Bundesbank president and one of the architects of the
European single currency, Hans Tietmeyer, died at the age of 85.
President of the Bundesbank from 1993 to 1999, Tietmeyer had a
critical role in preparations for European monetary union and
the establishment of the European Central Bank.
European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS raised its
offer for Britain's Lavendon Group Plc on Wednesday to
442 million pounds ($540.57 million), or 260 pence per Lavendon
share.
British online clothes retailer Boohoo.com Plc said
it would buy certain intellectual property assets from Nasty Gal
Inc, a U.S.-based retailer that filed for bankruptcy last month,
for $20 million.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to set up a
subsidiary in Germany or the Netherlands if the UK leaves EU
without retaining access to its single market, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.8177 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)