PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 3

Jan 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Anshu Jain joins Cantor Fitzgerald as president amid growth push on.ft.com/2hLEP4U

Labour likely to sink to fewer than 200 seats, Fabians say on.ft.com/2hLKN5R

3i considers giving Agent Provocateur the slip on.ft.com/2hLJ3cX

Overview

Financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald LP has appointed Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG, as its president, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win fewer than 200 seats at the next general election for the first time since 1935, according to research by the Fabian Society.

British private equity firm 3i Group Plc is considering selling lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur and has attracted the interest of sovereign wealth funds and high net-worth individuals, a person familiar with the potential sale has said. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)