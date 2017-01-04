PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 4

Jan 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

British Airways cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out over Christmas, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

Britain's ambassador to the European Union, who sometimes clashed with London over its approach to Europe, abruptly resigned less than three months before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to trigger formal Brexit negotiations.

Britain's exit from the European Union would adversely affect UK agriculture with the loss of income from the EU in the form of Common Agricultural Policy payments, uncertainty over the scope of new trade deals, and possibly stiffer trading competition from larger economies with lower animal welfare and food safety standards, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Environmental Audit Committee. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Sandra Maler)