PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 6

Headlines
Top official at Brexit ministry opposed Tim Barrow as EU
ambassador on.ft.com/2hY1fQo
Royal Mail moves to close defined-benefit pension fund on.ft.com/2hYoABt
Head of Barclays Japan questioned in Libor probe on.ft.com/2hY5U54
Overview
Olly Robbins, the permanent secretary at the Department for
Exiting the European Union, wanted to take control of United
Kingdom's negotiations with Brussels and "vigorously opposed"
the appointment of Tim Barrow as Britain's envoy to the European
Union, according to several officials close to the process.
The United Kingdom's Royal Mail Plc is moving
forward with plans to close a 90,000-member pension fund, saying
it had begun consulting workers on the future of the 7.4 billion
pounds ($9.18 billion) defined-benefit scheme.
Barclays Plc's Japan boss Mark Dearlove was
interviewed by the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office before
Christmas as part of the agency's third criminal probe into
whether the bank manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate.
($1 = 0.8063 pounds)
