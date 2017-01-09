PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Boris Johnson meets Trump team in New York on.ft.com/2jiFRDu
Theresa May to shift focus away from Cameron's 'Big Society'
on.ft.com/2jiEqFd
London property downturn sees Berkeley target Birmingham on.ft.com/2jiGuNp
Foreign takeovers of UK companies fall after Brexit vote on.ft.com/2jiQ5nf
Overview
Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the
United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald
Trump and senior Congressional leaders to discuss ties between
the countries.
Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will launch a series of
domestic initiatives, starting with a promise to "transform
mental health support", as part of a drive to create what she
calls "a sharing society," vowing to use "the power of
government" to achieve her aims.
Housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc opened a
new division in Birmingham in its first venture outside London
and the southeast in more than a decade.
The number of UK companies acquired by foreign buyers fell
by 30 percent during the second half of 2016 from a year
earlier, according to accounting firm Moore Stephens.
