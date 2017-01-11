PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

Jan 11 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
VW close to $4.3 bln U.S. criminal settlement over emissions
scandal on.ft.com/2idX8MX
FRC seeks more power to hold boards to account on.ft.com/2idQDdi
UK income inequality gap narrows but divide between young
and old grows - ONS on.ft.com/2idQVRf
Chinese investment in EU dwarfs flow the other way on.ft.com/2idWIpV
Draghi and Renzi targets of alleged hacking operation on.ft.com/2idDWiC
Overview
Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday it has negotiated
a $4.3 billion draft settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve
its diesel emissions troubles and plans to plead guilty to
criminal misconduct.
Britain's Financial Reporting Council is asking the
government for greater oversight powers to tackle corporate
governance issues in its annual report published on Wednesday on
corporate culture against what it called a "backdrop of falling
public trust in business."
Income inequality in Britain narrowed in the 2015-16
financial year as poorer families got help from low inflation
and retirees gained from generous pensions, but many people of
working age lost out, official data showed on Tuesday.
Chinese investors spent four times as much on acquisitions
in the European Union last year as European companies did in
China, according to a report by research firm Rhodium Group.
Italian police arrested two siblings on Tuesday for hacking
into the emails of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi,
former prime minister Matteo Renzi and thousands of others.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)