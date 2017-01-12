PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the
Britain's finance industry has given up on efforts to keep
full access to the European Union after Brexit and is pushing
instead for a more limited trade deal that would potentially
exclude some financial products.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that
Brexit was not the main threat to UK's financial stability but
it could "amplify" four other dangers to the economy - mounting
consumer credit, a weakened commercial real estate market, the
current account deficit, and the fall in the value of sterling.
Downing Street has been forced to play down revelations by a
junior minister who had suggested Britain was considering
introducing an annual 1,000-pound ($1,217.90) "immigration
skills charge" after Brexit on every skilled worker from an EU
member state recruited by a British employer.
Shire Plc subsidiaries will pay $350 million to
settle U.S. federal and state False Claims Act allegations that
it used "kickbacks and other unlawful methods" to induce doctors
to prescribe one of its drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said
in on Wednesday.
