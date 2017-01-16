PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16

Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Luxottica and Essilor agree 50 bln euro merger
Facebook rolls out fake-news filtering service to Germany
SpaceX mounts a comeback with successful rocket launch
Swan song for DUET Group as board approves Li Ka-shing bid
Overview
Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French
corrective eye lens maker Essilor have agreed on a 50
billion euros ($53.11 billion) merger, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Facebook Inc said on Sunday it would roll out
measures to fact check and flag fake news in Germany, in an
attempt to reduce dissemination of hoaxes ahead of election.
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Saturday launched its first rocket
back into space since a launch pad explosion that halted
operations for more than four months. The Falcon 9 blasted off
from southern California to put into orbit 10 one-ton satellites
for Iridium Communications Inc, which will use them to
enhance mobile voice and data relay capabilities.
Australian energy firm DUET Group's board approved
a takeover offer from a consortium comprising of Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Cheung Kong Property
Holdings Ltd and Power Assets Holdings LTd
to buy all its shares, valuing the company at A$7.37 billion
($5.51 billion).
($1 = 1.3365 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
