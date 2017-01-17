PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17

Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Theresa May to lay out clean break from EU
Daily Mail walks away from talks over joint advertising
sales initiative
Rolls-Royce reaches deal to pay 671 mln pounds to settle
bribery probes
LSE fines independent broker Cornhill Capital
Northern Ireland faces fresh elections on March 2
Overview
* Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half
in, half out" of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May
will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her 12 priorities
for upcoming divorce talks with the bloc.
* Daily Mail and General Trust Plc have stepped
back from talks to create a new joint advertising sales
initiative known as "Project Juno," which was launched in 2016.
* British engineering group Rolls-Royce Plc said on
Monday that it had reached settlements with authorities in
Britain, the United States and Brazil relating to bribery and
corruption involving intermediaries, which would result in a
series of payments totalling 671 million pounds ($809 million).
* The London Stock Exchange has fined UK-based
brokerage firm Cornhill Capital for violation of its rules on
London's junior market, Aim.
* Britain's Northern Ireland minister called an early
election on Monday for March 2 following the collapse of the
region's power-sharing government that risks a lengthy period of
political paralysis just as Britain prepares for talks to leave
the EU.
($1 = 0.8299 pounds)
