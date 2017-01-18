PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18

Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Greenpeace challenges HSBC on financing for palm oil companies

on.ft.com/2jlp8AD

Rolls-Royce leadership aware of potential corruption in 2010

on.ft.com/2j6Lc10

Theresa May unveils plan to quit EU single market under Brexit

on.ft.com/2j4ASqj

Incoming BBC chairman warns of budgetary constraints

on.ft.com/2iyQ6HR

Overview

* Environmental group Greenpeace International on Tuesday slammed HSBC Holdings Plc for allegedly funding palm oil companies in Indonesia that it says have destroyed tropical rainforests.

* British engineering group Rolls-Royce Plc's leadership was aware about its ongoing corruption in 2010 but chose not to inform the concerned authorities, according to a court ruling.

* Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday in a decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.

* In his first remarks since being chosen as BBC chairman, David Clementi told a parliamentary committee that a 2015 deal with the government will be of "severe financial pressure" during the next five years. (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)