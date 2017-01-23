PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Theresa May to unveil 10 'pillars' of industrial strategy on.ft.com/2jQQd1r
Toshiba faces pressure to secure funding for UK nuclear
project on.ft.com/2jPRllX
Shell sells $820 mln stake in Saudi petrochemicals business
on.ft.com/2jQQ5Pn
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will outline a
new, interventionist approach to balancing the nation's heavily
service-based economy for the post-Brexit era, seeking to
reinvigorate industrial production and stimulate investment in
technology and R&D.
Toshiba Corp is angling for UK government
investment in a multibillion-pound British nuclear power
project. The Japanese conglomerate faces pressure to keep the
Cumbrian project afloat as struggles with mounting financial
difficulties.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp says it has signed an
agreement to acquire the 50 percent of its petrochemical venture
with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
that it does not already own for $820 million.
