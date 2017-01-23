PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will outline a new, interventionist approach to balancing the nation's heavily service-based economy for the post-Brexit era, seeking to reinvigorate industrial production and stimulate investment in technology and R&D.

Toshiba Corp is angling for UK government investment in a multibillion-pound British nuclear power project. The Japanese conglomerate faces pressure to keep the Cumbrian project afloat as struggles with mounting financial difficulties.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp says it has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent of its petrochemical venture with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, that it does not already own for $820 million.