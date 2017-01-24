PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Theresa May criticised for not disclosing Trident missile test 'failure' on.ft.com/2jKY3XC
Bernie Ecclestone stands down as F1 chief on.ft.com/2jKWpVY
Robert Hannigan quits as head of GCHQ on.ft.com/2jL9Oxh
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was briefed about the successful certification of a nuclear submarine as she came under increasing pressure over her handling of reports its unarmed Trident missile misfired.
Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
British spy chief Robert Hannigan said on Monday he was stepping down as head of Britain's intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ. Sources close to Hannigan, 51, said the decision was taken for personal reasons. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble