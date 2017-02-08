PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8

Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lloyds launches review of customers hit by HBOS fraud

(on.ft.com/2lnxUyq)

Deutsche Bank Israel MD arrested in tax probe

(on.ft.com/2lloe6N)

Airbus integration sparks resignation of strategy director

(on.ft.com/2licWEm)

Moelis wins biggest ever mandate for Saudi Aramco IPO

(on.ft.com/2lhUTyg)

Overview

Lloyds Banking Group is to review the cases of British businesses that lost out in a 245 million pound ($306.45 million) fraud for which six people were jailed last week. The fraud involved two former bankers of HBOS, once Britain's biggest mortgage lender, which was rescued in a state-engineered takeover by Lloyds in 2008. They helped siphon off money from struggling businesses which were HBOS clients.

Israel's Tax Authority said on Tuesday that the chief executive of Deutsche Bank's local subsidiary has been arrested and released on bail over allegations that it mis-reported transactions worth more than 550 million shekels ($146.74 million).

Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.

Independent investment bank Moelis & Co won the sole advisory mandate for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco.

($1 = 0.7995 pounds) ($1 = 3.7480 shekels) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)