PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 9

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Volkswagen threatens legal action against former chairman
Intel chief unveils $7 bln push on U.S. manufacturing
L'Oreal considers 1 bln euro sale of The Body Shop
Overview
Volkswagen said it was weighing steps against ex-Chairman Ferdinand Piech after media reports said he had informed key supervisory board members about potential diesel cheating six months before the scandal became public.
Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is exploring the sale of its retail unit The Body Shop for 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion). L'Oreal is working with Lazard bankers on a review of its options for the British cosmetics and skincare business.
($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc