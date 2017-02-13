PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Cinven in 3.5 bln stg offer for German drugmaker Stada

ArcelorMittal calls for carbon levy on imports to EU companies

SoundCloud loses key executives amid funding woes

Generali targets deeper cuts in attempt to stay independent

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG has received two takeover proposals including a 3.5 billion euro bid from private equity group Cinven, kicking off a bidding war for the company.

ArcelorMittal SA's Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal asked Brussels to look at increasing the cost of goods imported to Europe from countries without a carbon price.

German music-streaming service SoundCloud has lost two of its top executives, and is urgently seeking funds, after warning in January that it may run out of cash this year.

Italian insurer Banca Generali SpA is planning to raise its cost-cutting target to defend itself against a potential bid from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country's largest bank by market value. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)