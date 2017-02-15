PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
TCI attempts to block 8.5 bln stg Safran takeover of Zodiac
Peugeot in advanced talks to buy GM's European businesses
Rolls-Royce reports biggest loss with drop in every division
Royal Bank of Scotland to launch direct lending service
Overview
One of Europe's largest activist hedge funds, The Children's Investment Fund, has launched a campaign to block Safran SA's 8.5 billion pound takeover for its rival Zodiac Aerospace SA.
PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars, is in talks to acquire General Motors Co's European business in a deal that would transform the region's automotive market.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc reported a fall in underlying profits in every division in 2016, as it posted a 4.6 billion pound annual pre-tax loss, the largest in its history, due to a weaker pound and fines for bribery and corruption charges.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is to offer business loans within hours as part of a move to digitise the bank and bolster relations with small companies following alleged wrongdoing in its restructuring unit.
