PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

Headlines
Allianz to launch 3 bln stg share buyback as earnings gain
Cobham shares plunge after fifth profit warning in 15 months
Bruce Carnegie-Brown set to be named chairman of Lloyd's
Samsung Electronics shares dip after heir-apparent's arrest
Overview
Allianz SE said it would launch a share buyback
worth up to 3 billion euro, as Europe's largest insurance group
posted a 23 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profits.
Shares in UK aerospace and defence company Cobham Plc
dropped almost 20 per cent after it issued its fifth
profit warning in just over a year and said earnings could fall
further next year.
Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be named as the new chairman
of Lloyd's, the London insurance market. The 58-year-old will
replace John Nelson, who has held the post since 2011 and is due
to step down later this year.
Stock in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell as much
as 1.6 per cent at the open on Friday after the early-morning
arrest of Lee Jae-yong, heir apparent of Samsung Group.
