PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20

Headlines

Kraft Heinz drops $143 bln pursuit of Unilever on.ft.com/2lb2hKx

RBS chief Ross McEwan signals 2018 return to profit on.ft.com/2lb83Mt

Philip Hammond on track to meet fiscal targets on.ft.com/2lb3NMA

Amazon to hire 5,000 in latest UK tech expansion on.ft.com/2lb8Hth

Overview

U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could return to profit in 2018, drawing an end to a decade of losses, signalled Chief Executive Ross McEwan in an interview with the Financial Times.

British finance minister Philip Hammond is likely to hit his 2016/17 deficit reduction target with 3 billion pounds ($3.72 billion) to spare, due to recent better-than-expected growth, economists working for accountants EY said on Monday.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc is set to create more than 5,000 jobs in Britain this year, the company said on Monday, boosting its investment in the country once more even as it prepares to leave the European Union.

