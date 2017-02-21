PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 21

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Labour demands job guarantees for Vauxhall workers on.ft.com/2m63S2E
Lloyd's confirms Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on.ft.com/2m61EjI
VW says it did not mislead UK customers on diesel emissions on.ft.com/2m6icIA
Britain's business minister urged the government on Monday to seek guarantees that the Vauxhall workforce will be protected if the company is sold to Peugeot manufacturer PSA.
Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.
Volkswagen UK Managing Director Paul Willis told MPs on Monday that the carmaker had not deceived any UK customers who bought diesel cars fitted with cheating software, but the claim was branded "little short of ridiculous" by Transport Minister John Hayes. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: