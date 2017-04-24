PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
LafargeHolcim chief set to step down over Syria controversy
on.ft.com/2pUDSMo
Fast-growing medical tech industry sees $24 bln deal
on.ft.com/2oC7ee0
Credit Suisse braced for shareholder revolt over executive
pay
on.ft.com/2pUERMK
Overview
LafargeHolcim Ltd Chief Executive Eric Olsen is set
to step down on Monday following an internal investigation into
activities at a plant the cement maker operated in Syria until
September 2014.
Becton Dickinson and Co would acquire C R Bard Inc
in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal that would give
Bard shareholders about 15 percent of the combined entity, the
two U.S. medical technology companies said on Sunday.
Credit Suisse Group AG is braced for executive pay
revolt from a shareholder this week, despite the board agreeing
to a voluntary bonus cut by 40 percent.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)