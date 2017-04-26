PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Credit Suisse launches $4 bln share sale to ease capital
fears
Deutsche Boerse plans 200 mln euros share buyback after
failed LSE merger
Deutsche Bank executive warns thousands of UK roles at
Brexit risk
Overview
Credit Suisse has ditched plans to raise money by
listing part of its Swiss business and will instead sell new
shares worth about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.03 billion) to get
its financial strength back on a par with rivals.
Deutsche Boerse said it planned to buy back
shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218.14 million) in
the second half of this year.
Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to
move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top
executives said.
