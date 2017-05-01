PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Fox in talks with Blackstone to buy Tribune Media
on.ft.com/2pkKKlo
High-ranking Fifa official resigns after bribery allegations
on.ft.com/2oYwaNS
FCA appoints criminal trials veteran as legal chief
on.ft.com/2qn12Zp
Overview
Twenty-First Century Fox is in talks with
Blackstone Group to launch a joint bid for U.S.
broadcaster Tribune Media Co, according to two people
familiar with the negotiations.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council
member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia, said on Sunday
he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn
into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing
body.
Financial Conduct Authority has hired Vincent Coughlin as
its chief criminal counsel, taking over from Claire Lipworth,
who has joined law firm Hogan Lovells.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)