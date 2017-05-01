PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Shine follows Ailes and O'Reilly out of Fox News
Axa ousts AllianceBernstein chief Peter Kraus in shake-up
Cisco announces intent to buy Viptela for $610 mln in cash
Overview
Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.
The French parent of asset manager AllianceBernstein fired its longtime leader, Peter Kraus, replacing him with a new chief executive and new chairman, and overhauled the firm's board, according to a filing on Monday that offered little explanation for the unexpected changes.
Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday it intended to buy privately held Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year pending regulatory reviews.
