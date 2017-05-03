PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Avocet Mining shares suspended after accounts delay on.ft.com/2oVCWIa
* Trump and Putin discuss moves towards Syria peace on.ft.com/2oVw3qf
* Brussels hoists gross Brexit 'bill' to 100 bln euros on.ft.com/2oVxLb9
* KKR blocks new business from Barclays after Staley spat on.ft.com/2oVC5Hg
- Gold miner Avocet Mining's shares have been suspended after it failed to meet a deadline to publish its annual accounts. It's biggest shareholder is Elliott Associates.
- Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump talked paths towards Syria's peace, in a second interaction between both the presidents since Trump took office in January.
- EU has raised the opening demand for Britain's Brexit bill to be a payment of up to 100 billion euros ($109.32 billion). EU negotiators revised initial calculations to maximise the liabilities Britain is asked to cover.
- KKR blocked Barclays from winning new mandates at the U.S. private equity group in protest on how the bank's CEO Jes Staley took his brother-in-law's dispute over a failed Brazilian deal.
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.