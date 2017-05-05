PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5

May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Google agrees 306 mln euros Italian tax settlement

Investigation launched into KPMG audit of Rolls-Royce

SocGen agrees 963 mln euros settlement with Libyan Investment Authority

Tribeca Global Natural Resources calls on BHP to sell US shale assets

Overview

Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($335.96 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italy, the company and the country's tax authority said on Thursday.

Britain's accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how KPMG checked the books of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc , the aero-engine group that agreed in January to pay 671 million pounds ($867.07 million) to settle a transatlantic bribery probe.

Societe Generale avoided a costly and potentially embarrassing court case on Thursday by agreeing to pay nearly 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) to settle a long-running dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority.

A second BHP Billiton Ltd shareholder has made a public push for strategic changes at the world's largest miner, with the Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund calling for the company to divest U.S. shale assets and to review its board and senior management.

($1 = 0.9108 euros) ($1 = 0.7739 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)