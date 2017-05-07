PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

3G Capital to seek only friendly deals

Akzo Nobel set to reject 26.9 billion euro PPG bid

U.S. owner puts Aspen Healthcare up for sale

Sinclair Broadcast nears deal to buy Tribune Media

3G Capital, the buyout group behind Kraft Heinz Co, has ruled out making hostile bids following the failure of its $143 billion Unilever offer, saying it will seek only friendly deals in future.

Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paints and coatings group, is set to reject a takeover offer by its U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc as soon as early this week, according to people close to the process.

Tenet Healthcare Corp is putting Aspen Healthcare, one of Britain's biggest private hospital providers, up for sale.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for just under $44 a share, according to people familiar with the matter, valuing Tribune at about $3.8 billion.