PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 12
Headlines
Uber faces regulation in Europe as transport company
SoftBank injects $500m into UK start-up in boost for European tech
BT tries to reset fortunes with restructuring plan
Wells Fargo unveils additional $2bn in cost savings
Overview
An adviser to the European Union's top court said ride-hailing app Uber Technologies Inc should be regulated as a transport company and be subject to the same rules as normal taxis.
Improbable is raising $502 million from Japan's SoftBank in a deal that will value the UK virtual simulation start-up at more than $1 billion.
BT Group Plc will cut 4,000 jobs and replace the boss of its global services business in a plan to tackle the source of an Italian accounting scandal that stunned Britain's biggest telecoms group in January.
Executives at Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
