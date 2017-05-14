PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Bitcoin's surge fuels fears of asset bubble
on.ft.com/2pMlv8l
Tesco turns to solar in Paris climate accord pledge
on.ft.com/2pM09rC
Co-op Bank close to bolstering balance sheet
on.ft.com/2pMlfGu
Deutsche Wohnen would not block new bid from rival
on.ft.com/2pMzNFU
Overview
The high valuations for bitcoin have helped the value of
unregulated crypto currencies burst through $50 billion.
UK supermarket chain Tesco Plc said it will ramp up
its use of solar panels, in a pledge to cut its greenhouse gas
emissions in line with the toughest goals of the Paris climate
accord.
The Co-operative Bank is expected to announce that
it is in advanced talks with existing hedge fund investors about
injecting more capital to bolster its balance sheet.
Deutsche Wohnen's new chief financial officer said
that Germany's second largest listed landlord will not block a
bid from its rival, Vonovia, if the offer price was "adequate".
