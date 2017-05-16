PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

'Patriot' Dimon dodges calls to disavow Trump policies

on.ft.com/2pTxl0o

Symphony's valuation tops $1bn with new fundraising

on.ft.com/2pTQTSg

EasyJet's losses widen on sterling weakness

on.ft.com/2pTTBaC

Banco Popular attracts merger interest from rivals

on.ft.com/2pU2Rvq

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon responded to criticism from angry shareholders over his role advising President Donald Trump on economic matters, saying he would help "any president" in office.

Symphony Communication Services LLC, the maker of a Wall Street online chat service, said it has raised $63 million in new funding led by French bank BNP Paribas SA.

British budget airline easyJet Plc said it was looking to bigger planes to help keep a lid on costs after it reported a larger than expected first-half loss.

Several Spanish banks have shown interest in a potential merger with Banco Popular, as its new management considers options for how to cope with billions of euros in toxic assets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)