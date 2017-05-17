PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Ford to cut 1,400 jobs as pressure grows on profits
Deutsche Boerse investors take aim at chief over failed LSE deal
Apple's top suppliers dragged into Qualcomm legal battle
Microsoft held back free patch that could have slowed WannaCry
Ford Motor Co said it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives.
Deutsche Boerse AG's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter came under fire from investors over the company's failed merger with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc at the German exchange operator's annual meeting.
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc filed a lawsuit against four Apple Inc contract manufacturers, including Foxconn Technology Group, for not paying royalties, as its legal battle with the iPhone maker intensifies.
Microsoft Corp held back from distributing a free patch for old versions of Windows that could have slowed last week's devastating ransomware attack, instead charging some customers $1000 a year per device for protection against such threats. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.