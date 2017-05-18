PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Facebook makes biggest pitch yet for competing with TV
Chinese group in talks to aid struggling jet maker
Bombardier
Roger Ailes death throws Fox probe into doubt
Facebook fined 110 mln euros by European Commission over
WhatsApp deal
Overview
Facebook Inc has struck a deal with Major League
Baseball to show 20 of the league's games live this season in an
agreement that expands the social media network further into the
world of live programming.
Bombardier Inc and China's Comac have held talks
about a deal that could inject new life into the debt-laden
Canadian company's passenger jet business.
The criminal investigation into a wide range of practices at
Fox News is now on shaky ground after the death of the cable
channel's founder, Roger Ailes, according to two people briefed
on the inquiry.
European Union antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110
million euros ($122.18 million) for giving misleading
information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging
service WhatsApp in 2014.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
