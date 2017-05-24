PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

May 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
- UK raises terror threat after Manchester suicide bombing on.ft.com/2qi3crM
- Glencore makes ‘informal’ takeover approach to rival Bunge
on.ft.com/2qhT16R
- U.S. files suit against Fiat Chrysler alleging emissions
violations on.ft.com/2qhGz6U
- Uber pays millions in back-payments to New York drivers on.ft.com/2qhA0Bs
Overview
- Theresa May raised the UK’s terror threat level from
“severe” to “critical”, after police identified the suicide
bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in Monday
night’s Manchester attack as Salman Abedi.
- Glencore’s agriculture arm has approached its
rival Bunge about a possible takeover. The company said its
agriculture unit “has made an informal approach to Bunge Limited
regarding a possible consensual business combination”.
- The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler
accusing it of using software to violate emissions
controls. The lawsuit alleged that the carmaker failed to
disclose “defeat devices”, or auxiliary emissions controls, in
2014-16 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles.
- Uber is paying tens of millions of dollars in
back-payments to drivers in New York. It had been overcharging
them for over 2-1/2 years and each driver will now get $900 on
average back.
