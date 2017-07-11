FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 凌晨1点03分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* ProShares launches anti-retail ETFs on.ft.com/2tBMOYa

* Elliott challenges Buffett's $18bln Texas utility deal on.ft.com/2tBSuRQ

* Tory MP suspended for racist remark on.ft.com/2tCbXlD

* Just Eat urges changes to immigration rules to aid restaurants on.ft.com/2tBZr5K

Overview

- $27 billion ETF manager, ProShares, is preparing a trio of funds that profit from the woes of the traditional "brick and mortar" retailers, according to SEC filings.

- Activist hedge fund Elliott Management openly challenged an $18 billion bid from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for the Texas utility Oncor. Elliott said he was ready to launch a rival bid worth $18.5 billion.

- Bowing to pressure, Theresa May suspended a Conservative MP who used racist language, in a move that further erodes her party's already thin working majority in the House of Commons.

- Just Eat renewed warnings over shortage of curry chefs in the UK and called on the government to loosen immigration rules and improve training in the sector. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

