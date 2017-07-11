FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 晚上11点30分 / 16 小时前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Spotify reaches licensing deal with Sony Music on.ft.com/2tcd4Vz

* UK government signs deal with big banks to increase SME lending on.ft.com/2tbPoRc

* Lloyds overhauls overdraft charges for retail customers on.ft.com/2tc0FRL

* Amec Foster Wheeler caught up in SFO's Unaoil investigation on.ft.com/2tbXeKH

Overview

- Swedish music streaming service Spotify struck a licensing deal with Sony Music. Sony has agreed to trim Spotify's royalty payments in exchange for restricting new albums to Spotify's paying customers for two weeks, according to a source.

- UK government struck a deal with Britain's biggest banks to increase lending to small businesses as part of broader plans to boost exports and buoy the economy after Brexit.

- Lloyds Banking Group from November is abolishing fees for retail customers who fall into unplanned overdrafts. It will also replace all of its arranged overdraft fees with one charge of 1 pence per day for every 7 pounds ($9.00) spent.

- Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler said it was informed by the SFO of its investigation into the group, "predecessor companies and associated persons in respect of the Foster Wheeler business" focusing on the past use of third parties and possible bribery and corruption and related offences. ($1 = 0.7781 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below