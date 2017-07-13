FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨12点17分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Google wins challenge to $1.1 billion euros French tax bill

(on.ft.com/2ua9MXD)

*Pimco sues Wells Fargo over crisis-era mortgage bonds

(on.ft.com/2sRL761)

*Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $4.2 billion pounds for mis-sold US mortgage-backed securities

(on.ft.com/2u9HD2I)

*Apple to set up its first data centre in China

(on.ft.com/2ud5Rsx)

Overview

* Google won a rare legal victory in Europe after Paris judge said that the company did not dodge French tax laws and would not have to pay 1.12 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in back taxes.

* Pimco has sued Wells Fargo & Co for allegedly withholding money owed to bond investors, in a dispute that could have implications for billions of dollars still locked up in U.S. mortgage securities created before the financial crisis.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has struck a 4.2 billion pound ($5.42 billion) settlement deal with a U.S. authority to resolve the U.S. mortgage probe over mis-selling toxic mortgage-backed securities.

* Apple Inc opens its first iCloud data centre in China, allowing users to store private messages, photos and device backups from iPhones and iPads locally in the mainland for the first time. The centre is part of a $1 billion investment in Guizhou province.

$1 = 0.8759 euros $1 = 0.7756 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below